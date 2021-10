Apart from nairaland, Share what you’re currently doing on your phone as the outage of major social media sites persists.

Me: I now have enough time to go through my unread mails, I’m also on Google to know things I’m curious about eg difference between thunder and lightning , the current situation now allows me to reconnect with friends and family via phone calls and sms. Also, I’m on boomplay streaming songs and finally on YouTube to catch some classic ukwa movies.

How bout you?

