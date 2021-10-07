Fallen 100-Year-Old Tree In Oyo Pulls Crowd After Rising Again (Pictures)

The fallen tree stands again

Hundreds of bewildered residents of Oyo thronged the site of a fallen tree in Sabo, in the western Nigerian state of Oyo, after it miraculously rose again on Tuesday.

The century old tree, called Igi Odan, had fallen Monday during a rain storm, killing four persons who had sought shelter under it.

When it fell, it was severed from the roots.

Loggers were called in to help retrieve the dead and injured victims on Monday.

The wood hewn out of the tree branches

some of crowd at the site of the resuscitated tree

In a video shared by Inspiration FM, branches of the tree had been cut into fine wood by the loggers.

But in a mysterious way, the tree rose back on its roots again, about 24 hours after on Tuesday.

The Oyo people found it incredible, that a tree deemed dead could spring back to life.

Hundreds of people were attracted to the scene, as they shared folk stories about the tree said to have been planted by a Sango worshipper.

The Punch reported that the Oyo monarch, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, also visited the scene to commiserate with the families of the people who died when the tree fell.

The monarch’s media aide, Bode Durojaye, when contacted on the phone, told our correspondent that the king went to the scene to commiserate with the bereaved families and to see the alleged wonder.

Bode Durojaye, the media aide of Alaafin said: “He went there. The fallen tree rose back again mysteriously. Kabiyesi condoled with the people there over the sad incident.”

Among the dead victims of the tree on Monday were a female student at the Federal College of Education (Special), Oyo; a woman with a baby strapped to her back and a boy she was holding.

“One person was seriously injured and taken to a private hospital in the area, while motorcycle and mini buses parked under the tree were damaged,” said Akeem Ojo, Head of Operations at the Western Nigeria Security Network, a.k.a Amotekun Corps, in the Atiba area of Oyo.



https://pmnewsnigeria.com/2021/10/07/fallen-wonder-tree-in-oyo-pulls-crowd-after-rising-again-photos/

