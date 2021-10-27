Falz Celebrates His 31st Birthday (Photos)

Veteran Nigerian rapper and singer, Folarin Falana popularly known as Falz has taken to social media to celebrate a new milestone as he clocks 31, NaijaCover Reports.

Often regarded as one of the best rapper and singer in the entertainment industry, Falz has been dishing out hit tracks and albums ever since he came on board.

Falz has also been using his position in the country to fight for bad governance as he was one of the top personalities that led the EndSars protest some years ago, NaijaCover Learnt.

The multiple award-winning singer today, October 27, 2021 clocked 31. To celebrate the new age, Falz shared some adorable pictures on his Instagram timeline.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CVgplHVImHK/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...