Falz Invites Nigerians To The 2021 #EndSARS Memorial Car Procession (Pix)

Rapper Falz Invites Nigerians To Participate In The 2021 #EndSARS Memorial Car Procession (Photos)

Nigerian rapper, Folarin Falana, popularly known as Falz has invited Nigerians to participate in the #EndSARS Memorial Car Procession which will hold on 20th October, 2021, IgbereTV reports.

Nigerians participating in the procession will drive through the Lekki tollgate in order to remember those who lost their lives on 20th October 2020 during the #EndSARS protest and also to remember those who have died as a result of Police brutality.

Sharing photos of the invitation via his Instagram handle, he wrote;

“It is impossible for us not to memorialize our fallen heroes.

We will never ever forget.

Innocent Nigerian citizens waved flags and sang till they were shot at, injured and killed.

We must never forget.

We’re rolling up in cars tomorrow to drive through the tollgate. We know their way, so a procession of cars is the safest option to minimize police harrassment.

We will stay in our vehicles throughout.

We have rides for people that need.

Each and every one’s safety is very important so please let’s move together

#EndSARS

#EndSarsMemorial

#October2020

#WeWillNotForget”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CVNFNuaLZ9E/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

