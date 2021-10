My late dad’s land… my step elder brother wants to carry land survey on the property and he want the documents to carry his name…

The first son… 5 boys from his mother side and 3 boys from my mother side.

The document bearing his name, the right approach?

He’s the first son of my dad.

Is there any cause for alarm..?

My mum just called now to inform me about it.

Mod help me please.. Lawyers in the house please.

What are the right approach to go about this.

Thanks…

