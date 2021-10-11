Fans Gift Saga An iPhone 13 And A Money Cake (Video)

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

Fans gift Big Brother Naija star, Saga an iPhone 13 and a money cake the height of Zuma rock, IgbereTV reports.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CU3A5eaA9gt/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

See video below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tKflWrHMbjA

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: