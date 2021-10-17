Fasting Or Midnight Prayers: Which Is More Potent?

Which Is More Potent? Fasting Or Midnight Prayers?

In my spiritual life, fasting has proven itself to be by far more potent and powerful, even though i still observe both.

A times I may be doing midnight prayers for months, but certain things I pray for wouldn’t materialize.

But once I just fast for a little while, immediately the solution would just come out of nowhere as though it’s been waiting for me to fast.

This has happened on several occasions that it’s made me to take serious notice, and to begin to rate it more than midnight prayers, even though I also receive a lot of answers from prayers, because fasting seems to have a significant edge over it.

I first noticed how effective it was when during my fasting at a point when I was still struggling with sexual lusts, how the inclination just seemed to disappear during the period I was fasting, it felt really strange because this was something that I found very difficult to contain regardless of how much I prayed and when I prayed.

Even when it comes to dealing with those of the powers of darkness, fasting has shown itself to be more much powerful than midnight prayers.

For instance, despite that i had been told I had been given authority over the demons, there were yet some NL witches that were proving very stubborn even after and when I did midnight prayers. But once I just fast, the way they suddenly go into hiding is mind blowing. I mean they literally disappear for a long time and only come out after a while.

This is perhaps the reason Jesus said that there are some kind of demons that cannot come out without fasting. Mark 9:29 (KJV)

I don’t know about you, but fasting has proven itself to be a very effective and useful weapon in my spiritual life, that even things I thought were impossible and beyond my reach, it helped me to achieve. It seems to speed up the process of my getting solutions and answers.

I recommend fasting to you, even if you do midnight prayers. It may provide the much needed boost your spiritual life has been crying out for.

God bless.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...