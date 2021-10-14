Fayemi Remains Ekiti Best Governor – Aribasoye

A Lawmaker representing Ikole Constituency 2 in the Ekiti State House of Assembly, Hon Adeoye Aribasoye, has described Governor Kayode Fayemi as the best Governor the state ever produced, taking cognisance of his cumulative performances index since 2010.

Aribasoye, a Human Rights Activist dropped a bombshell against the immediate past government of Mr Ayodele Fayose for despising human capital development through owing of over eight months of workers’ salaries, branding this as the highest point of insensitivity.

The All Progressives Congress Chieftain said this in a statement in Ado Ekiti, congratulating Fayemi, the APC and the Ekiti populace on the third year anniversary of the governor in the saddle of governance.

The Lawyer said politics aside, Governor Fayemi has succeeded in restoring Ekiti values of integrity, industry, honour, honesty and scholarship it was renowned for since pre-colonial days.

Aribasoye said the paradigm shift Governor Fayemi has brought into governance and some novel actions taken by his administration like the Social Security Scheme for the elderly and domestication of the Gender Based Violence Prohibition laws, were areas that eloquently attested to the governor’s outstanding and sterling qualities.

He said: “If you dissect Ekiti’s developmental strides since the advent of democracy in 1999, Governor Fayemi towers above others that had ever ruled Ekiti in terms of performances and commitment to human Capital development.

“When Governor Fayemi came in 2010, he initiated the Social security scheme where 25,000 poor elders got N5,000 monthly stipend and the programme still gulps N100 million monthly from the allocation. Governor Fayemi also introduced food banks, village kitchens and various empowerments for this group.

“Governor Fayemi was the first governor to domesticate the GBV law in the country, thereby reducing incidences of rape, defilement , child slavery, and all forms of gender molestations. The law had also facilitated the jailing of many rape offenders in the state.

“In a bid to shore up the internally generated revenue of this state, Governor Fayemi built the Ekiti Parapo Pavilion , revamped Ikun Dairy farm with $5m in partnership with Promasidor company that will produce 10,000 litres of milk daily, Ire Burnt Brick now functional and many other initiatives that have increased the IGR from N490m to about a billion naira monthly.

“In the area of education,Governor Fayemi canceled tuition fees in all primary and secondary schools and introduced free education up to secondary School level . He also built four model schools in Ado Ekiti with a promise to build five more. This initiative has increased school enrolment by 90 percent.

“Most memorable is good governance Governor Fayemi has brought to Ekiti. Our workers are no longer beggarly the way they were under the immediate past government. Salaries are now being paid as and when due. Before Fayemi came on board in 2018, workers and Pensioners are owed between five and eight months arrears.

“The airport project that would also expose Ekiti to further and better investment is now being undertaken and would be completed soon to expose the state to further national and international business opportunities.”

Aribasoye lauded Fayemi’s achievement in youth empowerment and encouragement in agriculture, where over 2,000 of them are being encouraged in commercial farming that is gradually making Ekiti attains food security.

Further on youth empowerment, the lawmaker added that the governor has completed the Civic Centre at Fajuyi area that would serve as rendezvous for youth to exchange profitable ideas, receive vocational trainings, skills and get exposed to act of role modeling.

Despite the parlous and debilitating economic situation being experienced in the State and Nigeria, Aribasoye disclosed that Governor Fayemi is presently tarring about ten major roads in Ekiti like Agbado-Ode-Omuo, Ilupeju-Ire-Ijan, Ise-Ikere, Aramoko-Erinjiyan, Oye-Ayede-Isan-Iye and the dualisation of the new Ado-Iyin road.

“Recently, Governor Fayemi flagged off the completion of the dualisation of the 14 kilometres Ado-Iworoko-Ifaki road that started over a decade ago.”

Aribasoye boasted that the APC would triumph in the 2022 election with a wide margin, saying the performance of the party would serve as a springboard for any candidate picked by the party.

“It is going to be a work over for APC. Though we will work hard, we won’t take the people for granted. The job will be easier because Governor Kayode Fayemi has touched every facet and stratum of the economy.”

He assured all the intending aspirants that the party leadership under Governor Fayemi would allow a free , fair and credible primary , like they did in 2018 and 2019 elections.

