FBN Holdings Plc has confirmed that Mr Tunde Hassan-Odukale is the single-largest shareholder in the company.

A statement signed by the company secretary, Seye Kosoko, on Wednesday confirmed that Hassan-Odukale and Mr Femi Otedola as the only shareholders with more than five per cent shareholding in the company.

Hassan-Odukale owns 5.36 per cent while Otedola owns 5.07 per cent.



https://punchng.com/fbn-holdings-confirms-hassan-odukale-single-largest-shareholder-otedola-second/

