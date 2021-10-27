FEC Approves NNPC’s Request To Fix 21 Federal Roads At ₦621 Billion

The federal executive council (FEC) has approved N621.2

billion for the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation,

(NNPC) to take over the reconstruction of 21 federal roads

across the six geopolitical zones of the country.

Babatunde Fashola, minister of works and housing, disclosed after the FEC meeting presided by Vice-President YemiOsinbajo on Wednesday.

The National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers

(NUPENG) had decried the loss of its members and

properties to dilapidated roads — but NNPC appealed to the

union to shelve the planned strike and accepted to rebuild

some roads.

The approval, according to Fashola, was in line with

Executive Order No. 007 of 2019 cited as the companies

income tax (Road Infrastructure Development and

Refurbishment Investment Tax Credit Scheme) Order, 2019

(“EO7 of 2019” or “the Scheme”), signed by President

Muhammadu Buhari.

He explained that the selected 21 roads are 1804.6

kilometres, and it was a strategic intervention under the

Federal Government Road Infrastructure and Refreshment

Tax Credit Scheme.

The minister further explained that Executive Order 7 allows

the private sector to deploy in advance the taxes they would

pay for infrastructure development.

He said nine of the selected projects are in North Central,

three in North East, two in North West, two in South East,

three in South-South, and two in South West.

FULL LIST:

North Central:

1. Dualization of Ilorin-Jebba-Mokwa/ Bokani Junction road

Section 1: Illorin-Jebba, Kwara State C/NO. 6468. 110.8km

2. Dualization of Ilorin, Jebba-Mokwa/Bokani junction Road

Section II: Jebba-Mokwa-Bokani junction in Kwara and Niger

states. C/NO.6469. 46 km

3. Dualization of Suleja-Minna road, Niger state. C/O. 6077.

40km

4. Dualization of Suleja-Minna Road, Niger State PhaseII (Km 40+000-101+000) C/NO.6267. 61km

5. Reconstruction of Bida-Lambata Road, Niger state C/

NO.6372. 125km

6. Agaie-Katcha-Baro Road, Niger State 52.3km

7. Emergency repairs of failed section of Mokwa-Makera-

Tagina-Kaduna state border in Niger state. 164km

8. Minna-Zungeru minna-Zungeru-Tagina road, Niger state.

90km

9. Bida-Minna road, Niger state. 791.1km

Northeast:

1. Rehabilitation of Cham-Numan section of Gombe-Yola

road in Adamawa state. 46.35km

2. Construction of Bali-Serti road in Taraba state. 110km

3. Rehabilitation of Gombe-Biu road in Gombe/Borno state.

117km

Northwest:

1. Rehabilitation of outstanding sections of Gada-Zaima-

Zuru-Gamji road Phase II in Kebbi State 62km.

2. Rehabilitation of Zaria-Funtua-Gusau-Sokoto-Birnin Kebbi.

221.5km

South East:

1. Dualization of Aba-Ikot Ekpene road in Abia/Akwa Ibom

states. 73km

2. Rehabilitation of Umuahia (Ikwuano)-Ikot Ekpene road:

Umuahia-Umudike in Abia state. 49km

South South:

1. Rehabilitation of Odukpani-Itu-Ikot Ekpene road in Cross

River state Section I: Odukpani-Itu Bridge Head in Cross

River/Akwa Ibom states. 21.9km

2. Dualization of outstanding portion of Odukpani-Itu-Ikot

Ekpene: lot 2. 32km

3. Dualization of Oku-Iboku Power Plant Section of the

Odukpani-Itu-Ikot-Ekpene road in Cross River/Akwa Ibom

state. 28km

South West:

1. Rehabilitation and expansion of Lagos-Badagry Expressway

(Agbara Junction-Nigeria/Benin border) in Lagos State. 62km

2. Dualization of Ibadan-Ilorin road (Route A2) Section II in

Oyo State (Oyo-Ogbomosho). 52km



https://www.thecable.ng/full-list-fec-approves-nnpcs-request-to-fix-21-federal-roads-at-n621bn

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...