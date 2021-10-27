FEC Approves NNPC’s Request To Fix 21 Federal Roads At ₦621 Billion

The federal executive council (FEC) has approved N621.2
billion for the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation,
(NNPC) to take over the reconstruction of 21 federal roads
across the six geopolitical zones of the country.
Babatunde Fashola, minister of works and housing, disclosed after the FEC meeting presided by Vice-President YemiOsinbajo on Wednesday.
The National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers
(NUPENG) had decried the loss of its members and
properties to dilapidated roads — but NNPC appealed to the
union to shelve the planned strike and accepted to rebuild
some roads.
The approval, according to Fashola, was in line with
Executive Order No. 007 of 2019 cited as the companies
income tax (Road Infrastructure Development and
Refurbishment Investment Tax Credit Scheme) Order, 2019
(“EO7 of 2019” or “the Scheme”), signed by President
Muhammadu Buhari.
He explained that the selected 21 roads are 1804.6
kilometres, and it was a strategic intervention under the
Federal Government Road Infrastructure and Refreshment
Tax Credit Scheme.
The minister further explained that Executive Order 7 allows
the private sector to deploy in advance the taxes they would
pay for infrastructure development.
He said nine of the selected projects are in North Central,
three in North East, two in North West, two in South East,
three in South-South, and two in South West.
FULL LIST:
North Central:
1. Dualization of Ilorin-Jebba-Mokwa/ Bokani Junction road
Section 1: Illorin-Jebba, Kwara State C/NO. 6468. 110.8km
2. Dualization of Ilorin, Jebba-Mokwa/Bokani junction Road
Section II: Jebba-Mokwa-Bokani junction in Kwara and Niger
states. C/NO.6469. 46 km
3. Dualization of Suleja-Minna road, Niger state. C/O. 6077.
40km
4. Dualization of Suleja-Minna Road, Niger State PhaseII (Km 40+000-101+000) C/NO.6267. 61km
5. Reconstruction of Bida-Lambata Road, Niger state C/
NO.6372. 125km
6. Agaie-Katcha-Baro Road, Niger State 52.3km
7. Emergency repairs of failed section of Mokwa-Makera-
Tagina-Kaduna state border in Niger state. 164km
8. Minna-Zungeru minna-Zungeru-Tagina road, Niger state.
90km
9. Bida-Minna road, Niger state. 791.1km
Northeast:
1. Rehabilitation of Cham-Numan section of Gombe-Yola
road in Adamawa state. 46.35km
2. Construction of Bali-Serti road in Taraba state. 110km
3. Rehabilitation of Gombe-Biu road in Gombe/Borno state.
117km
Northwest:
1. Rehabilitation of outstanding sections of Gada-Zaima-
Zuru-Gamji road Phase II in Kebbi State 62km.
2. Rehabilitation of Zaria-Funtua-Gusau-Sokoto-Birnin Kebbi.
221.5km
South East:
1. Dualization of Aba-Ikot Ekpene road in Abia/Akwa Ibom
states. 73km
2. Rehabilitation of Umuahia (Ikwuano)-Ikot Ekpene road:
Umuahia-Umudike in Abia state. 49km
South South:
1. Rehabilitation of Odukpani-Itu-Ikot Ekpene road in Cross
River state Section I: Odukpani-Itu Bridge Head in Cross
River/Akwa Ibom states. 21.9km
2. Dualization of outstanding portion of Odukpani-Itu-Ikot
Ekpene: lot 2. 32km
3. Dualization of Oku-Iboku Power Plant Section of the
Odukpani-Itu-Ikot-Ekpene road in Cross River/Akwa Ibom
state. 28km
South West:
1. Rehabilitation and expansion of Lagos-Badagry Expressway
(Agbara Junction-Nigeria/Benin border) in Lagos State. 62km
2. Dualization of Ibadan-Ilorin road (Route A2) Section II in
Oyo State (Oyo-Ogbomosho). 52km
https://www.thecable.ng/full-list-fec-approves-nnpcs-request-to-fix-21-federal-roads-at-n621bn