Femi Fani-Kayode Formally Registers With APC (Pictures)

A few days ago I had the honor and privilage of receiving Alhaji Umaru Sanda, Chairman FCT Registration Committee of the APC, Alhaji Gambo Zakeri Babale, AMAC Secretary of the APC and Engineer Usman Adaji the FCT Publicity Secretary of the APC in my Abuja home and I formally registered with the party.

The registration number of my party card is FCT/ABUJAM/06 58401.

I have been received with so much love and affection by the leadership of the party and party members in AMAC and the FCT and I have no regrets about my decision: I am proud to be where I am.

I look forward to playing a key role in the battle that lies ahead at the local, zonal and national levels against the PDP.

Glory be to God!



Femi Fani-Kayode

