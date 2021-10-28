Femi Kuti Still Fit And Doing Exercises & Pull-Ups At 59 (Photos)

Afrobeat Legend Femi Kuti is still doing Pull ups at 50 years old. If you are someone who engages in daily aerobics and work-outs, you will undertstand this is an achievement coming from the artiste at his age. He actually did 10 laps. Outstanding!

Daily exercises like this has a tendency to keep diseases away and increase life span. A very small percentage of Nigerians exercise and it will be nice for us to take a cue from this role model and Prince of afrobeat music.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NRvnJEYCVS0

How I keep fit at 59+ ��

I’d love to see your remixes of this reel. I’ll be sure to repost my 3 favorites.#Ararararara #Afrobeat #ShokiShoki ##femikuti #keepupthechallenge

With@femiakuti��



https://www.instagram.com/reel/CVknmLhFNvN/?utm_medium=copy_link

