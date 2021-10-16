FFK @ 61: Femi Fani-Kayode Celebrates His 61st Birthday With Cute Photos

I thank the Lord for yet another year of grace, mercy, blessings, peace and joy. He is indeed my strength: He is merciful and kind.

His love for me knows no bounds, He guards me jealously, He leads and guides me through every storm and He stands with me through thick and thin.

He is the rock of my salvation: my joy and my hope, who never falters, stumbles or fails.

He is my shield, my glory and the lifter of my head.

He gives me strength to wax strong in battle, He causes my hands to war and my fingers to fight and He grants me victory.

He places me in a wealthy place, He causes me to excel and prosper, He crowns me with His glory, He clothes me with His favour and He provides for me and mine and meets our every need.

He delivers me from the hands of my enemies and those that hate me, He blesses my seed from generation to generation, He vindicates me, He exalts my horn, He enlarges my coast and He causes me to increase.

He confuses, mocks, breaks, weakens, strips bare, laughs to scorn and shames those that seek my hurt and He watches over me for good.

He gives me long life, good health, peace, prosperity and joy, He honors and fulfils His word in my life and He brings me to an expected end!

Glory be unto His name forever!

This has been a year of miracles, new blessings, new directions and new beginnings. It has been a year of fulfillment, mercy, grace and plenty.

It has been a year in which the Lord has shown His hand mightily and displayed His wonders and splendour in my life and the lives of my loved ones.

He has been our strong tower, He has preserved and protected us, He has kept us safe and sound and He has delivered us from the snares of the enemy.

I bless Him, I thank Him and I praise Him for all He has done.

Faithful God: glory, honor and praise be unto your name forever.

You alone are worthy!

You alone are faithful!

You alone are true!

Glory Hallelujah!

Praise the Lord!

FFK@61

