FFK Celebrates 61st Birthday With Children, Friends, Household Members

FFK Celebrates 61st Birthday With Girlfriend, His Sons, Friends, Household Members (Photos)

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode celebrated his 61st birthday with his girlfriend, Nerita, his sons, members of his household and friends last weekend, and he shared photos and video from the in-house party via his Instagram handle, IgbereTV reports.

Sharing the photos and video, FFK wrote;

“After our customary early morning prayers, my children, loved ones, staff and members of my household spent the day together last Saturday to celebrate my 61st birthday.

We kept it quiet and in-house and it was by far the best birthday celebration I have had in many years.

Surrounded by genuine love and the support of those that live and stay with me and that I interact with on a daily basis, what more could a man want?

I give thanks to God for that day and for all those, both near and far, that prayed for me and rallied around me to make it such a memorable celebration.

May God bless you all. From strength to strength we shall all go! Blessings!”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CVLZF7hoWD_/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

