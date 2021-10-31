FG Certifies Anambra International Airport (Video, Photos)

Anambra International Cargo and Passenger Airport has been certified for full commercial operation.

Anambra State Governor, Chief Willie Obiano stated this during the official commissioning of the airport.

The governor’s entrance into the arena in company of his wife, Dr. Ebelechukwu Obiano ignited cheers from the crowd of ndi Anambra.

While appreciating the President Mohammadu Buhari – led federal government for approving and certifying the airport for operation, as well as the Aviation Minister, Hadi Sirika and Director General of Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority, Captain Nuhu who have been very supportive throughout the period of construction, revealing that the certificate has been handed over to him.

The governor continued that the airport has been certified to have met all the conditions required for commercial operations stating that flights could not land for the commissioning because the regulatory authorities will require the approved airlines to have counters at the airport before commencement.

While enumerating airlines approved so far to land at the airport to include Airpeace airlines, Ibom Air, Dana Air, Anap Jets, Governor Obiano emphasized that as time goes on, more airlines will be approved, pointing out that Ndi Anambra deserve their own airport, being a widely travelled people.

Declaring that the project was financed without borrowing from the federal government or other financial institutions, he stated that over two hundred people have been trained for take – off of Operations in the airport, noting that the process of recruiting more people will be gradual.

The Commissioner for Works, Engineer Marcel Ifejiofor who described the event as epochal, said that it was a long and tedious journey, revealed that licence was duly granted by the federal ministry of aviation and Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority who they paid one hundred million naira construction fee and twenty five million niara certification fee feom when the construction started.

He continued that Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria, Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority and others have visited the airport at the construction stage which was climaxed by the visit of the Director General Captain Nuhu that commended the initiative, pointing out that in fifteen months, the first test landing was done, afterwhich seven planes had landed ever since.

While stating the special features of the airport including second longest runway in the world, terminal building, control tower with all the navigation tools, tarmac, fire house, trauma center, among others, Commissioner Ifejiofor stated that officials of the NCCA came last tuesday and gave the result that tye airport is ready to commence commercial operation because they have been carried along all the while.

Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Right Honourable Uchenna Okafor, Member representing Anambra East at the State House of Assembly, Pharmacist Obinna Emenaka, National Chairman of APGA, Ozonkpu Victor Oye, Member representing Anambra East and West Federal Constituency, Chief Chinedu Obidigwe, Former National Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, Senator Victor Umeh, State Executive Council members, the clergy, Traditional rulers, among others, attended the event which witnessed music and masquerade performances.

https://www.facebook.com/200902653400035/posts/2100732726750342/

Full video of the departure section, Tarmac, Runway and ATC Control tower

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ifr9ijdPd3Y

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...