FG Makes COVID-19 Vaccination Compulsory For Civil Servants

The Federal Government has mandated civil servants to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Boss Mustapha, secretary to the government of the federation (SGF), said workers who refuse to get vaccinated will be barred from assessing their places of work.

Mustapha, who is also the chairman of the presidential steering committee (PSC) on COVID-19, announced this at a briefing on Wednesday.

He said starting from December 1, workers who do not show proof of vaccination and or a negative COVID-19 result will be barred from government offices.

“With effect from 1st December, 2021, Federal Government employees shall be required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or present a negative COVID-19 PCR test result done within 72 hours, to gain access to their offices, in all locations within Nigeria and our Missions. An appropriate service wide advisory/circular will be issued to guide the process,” he said.



