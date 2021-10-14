FG To Create Mass Vaccination Sites In Universities, Churches, Others

The Federal Government on Thursday announced its plans to create mass vaccination sites in higher institutions of learning and religious centres.

The Executive Director of the National Primary Healthcare Development Agency, Faisal Shuaib, disclosed this during a press briefing in Abuja.

According to Shuaib, the latest decision of the Federal Government to create the vaccination sites was due to the need to fast track vaccination in the country.

He said, “We have made plans to create mass vaccination sites and such sites include higher institutions like Universities, Polytechnics and also religious centres like churches. We will be putting structures in place to achieve this.”

