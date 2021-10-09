Final year students of the Department of Business Administration of the defunct Delta State Polytechnic, Ozoro hurriedly submitted their scripts and fled from their examination halls when unknown persons suspected to be cultists opened fire on campus.

Focus Naija can report that the gunshots disrupted the ongoing final exams on Tuesday, 5th October, 2021 as lecturers and students ran helter skelter for safety.

According to multiple reports, suspected members of two rival cult groups that had besieged the school campus waiting for the graduation of some of their elite members clashed outside the examination halls.

It was gathered that the misunderstanding had snowballed into the exchange of gunfire in which one person was alleged to be fatally injured.

However, as at the time of filing this report, efforts to reach the management of the institution to ascertain the condition of the alleged injured victim proved abortive but an eyewitness sent the video from the scene as captured below;

Source: https://focusnaija.com.ng/2021/10/09/final-year-students-flee-from-delta-poly-exam-hall-as-gunshots-rock-campus-video/

