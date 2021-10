A 5 hour (47 miles) bus journey around Hong Kong for people to sleep on.

The tour is designed for people who can’t sleep at night but fall asleep easily on the bus to and from work.

Costs $13 to $51 depending on whether they choose the upper or lower deck.

https://cavemancircus.com/2021/10/25/a-damn-fine-collection-of-fascinating-photos-and-videos-42/

