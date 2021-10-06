Footballer Arrested After Kicking Referee In Head In Vicious On-Pitch Attack

A footballer has been arrested for attacking a referee and appearing to render him unconscious during a match in Brazil.

William Ribeiro, who plays for state-league club Sao Paulo RS, committed the attack while playing against Guarani on Monday.

His team had just fallen a goal behind in the game when he violently kicked official Rodrigo Crivellaro, who was quickly rushed to hospital after being knocked out unconscious.

It remains unclear why Ribeiro lost his cool on the night, with both sets of players forced to restrain him as he booted a helpless Crivellaro in disgusting fashion while he laid on the pitch.

An ambulance quickly drove onto the field and took the referee to hospital in Venancio Aires, near Porto Alegre in southern Brazil.

Fortunately reports emerged later that evening confirming he was conscious while being looked after by doctors at the hospital.

Ribeiro was detained inside the stadium by military police before being driven to the station.

The match between Sao Paulo RS and Guarani was abandoned with half-an-hour still to play and is expected to resume at 5pm on Tuesday.

https://www.dailystar.co.uk/sport/football/ribeiro-arrested-referee-crivellaro-brazil-25139193

https://mobile.twitter.com/realfutebolnews/status/1445219044903247874

