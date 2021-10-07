Former Bayero University Lecturer, Gurnah, Wins 2021 Nobel Prize In Literature (Pics)

Abdulrazak Gurnah has won the 2021 Nobel Prize in Literature award.

Gurnah has until his recent retirement been Professor of English and Postcolonial Literatures at the University of Kent in Canterbury, focusing principally on writers such as Wole Soyinka, James Ngugi Wa Thiong’o and Salman Rushdie.

He was born in Zanzibar in 1948 and went to Britain as a Student in 1968.

From 1980-1982, Gurnah lectured at the Bayero University, Kano in Nigeria. He then moved to the University of Kent where he earned his Ph.D. in 1982. He is now a lecturer at the University of Kent. Some of his novels include:

*”Memory of Departure” (1987)

*”Pilgrims Way” (1988)

*”Dottie” (1990)

*”Paradise” (1994)

*”Admiring Silence” (1996)

*”By the Sea” (2001)

*”Desertion” (2005)



SOURCE

His novel “Paradise” was shortlisted for the Booker’s Prize in 1994.

