Former Delta Governor, Ibrahim Kefas, Is Dead

Former Cross River Milad, Ibrahim Kefas dies at 73

By Rasheed Olanrewaju

38 seconds ago

A Former Military Administrator of Cross River State, Air Commodore Ibrahim Kefas (rtd), is dead.

Kefas who was the Cross River State Military Administrator between December 1993 and September 1994, died in an Abuja Hospital on Friday, October 1, 2021 at the age of 73 and has since been buried according to Islamic rites.

An indigene of Taraba State, Kefas also served as military administrator of Delta state, under the late General Sanni Abacha’s regime, before he retired from active military service.



https://ait.live/former-cross-river-milad-ibrahim-kefas-dies-at-73/

