Is This Why Kaduna State Chief Of Staff Was Replaced??

The Former Chief of Staff Muhammad Sani Abdullahi Dattijo address Muhammadu Sanusi II as the former Emir of Kano while delivering a speech at the just concluded KADINVEST6 .0.

Muhammadu Sanusi equally addresses Muhammadu Sani Dattijo as former Chief of Staff and assures him he will understand Why later. Weeks later, Dattijo was deployed to Budget and Planning ministry.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dXa7X2k9etw

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...