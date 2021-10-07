Former FCMB staff,spare parts dealer arraigned over N66 Million Fraud

The Police Special Fraud Unit, PSFU, on Thursday, arraigned a former banker with the First City Monument Bank, FCMB, Seun Awosanya, alongside an auto spare parts dealer, Amechi Osita, over alleged fraud and stealing to the tune of N66, 450, 000 million.

The duo were arraigned before a Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos, presided over by Justice Justice Abimbola O. Awogboro

The former banker with the FCMB and the spare parts dealer were first arraigned on August 22, 2016, before Justice Abdulaziz Anka, who is now sitting in another jurisdiction of the court.

Sequel to Justice Anka’s transfer to another jurisdiction of the court, the defendants’ matter was transferred to Justice Saliu Saidu, who recently retired from the Bench.

At the resumed hearing of the charge today, the prosecutor, Daniel Apochi, asked the court to retake the plea of the defendants since the matter is coming up for the first time before the new judge. The submissions, were unopposed by Victor Nwachukwu and Opeyemi Adekoya, who were counsels to the defendants.

As a result of this, the court ordered that the charge be read to the defendants for their plea to be retaking.

Upon reading the charge, the defendants maintained their not guilty position.

Following the defendants’ not guilty plea, the prosecutor asked for a trial date, while their counsel pleaded with the court to allow their clients to continue with the bail terms earlier granted them by Justice Anka.

In her ruling, Justice Awogboro, while adjourning the matter till November 1 and 2 for commencement of defendants’ trial, also granted their counsel’s request on the bail application.

PSFU in the charge numbered FHC/L/339c/2016, alleged that the defendants on or before March 2015, conspired among themselves with one Okoli Chigozie Kingsley, said to be at large and fraudulently obtained the sum of N66, 450, 000 million, from a company, Logicvantage & Trust Limited, under the false presentation that the money will be converted to United States Dollars.

They were also alleged to have stolen the said sum after it was converted to $300, 000 USD.

The PSFU had told the court that the offences contravened section 1(1)(a)(b) of the Advance Fee Fraud and other Fraud Related Offences, and Section 15((1)(ii)(3) of the Money Laundering Prohibition Act, 2004, as amended.

