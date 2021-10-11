Former Rivers First Lady, Judith Amaechi Voted 2021 Woman Of The Year (Pix)

Nigerians at home and in diaspora have voted former Rivers State first lady, and renowned humanitarian, Dame Judith Amaechi as Woman of the Year 2021.

In a 14-day Leadership Excellence Awards voting by Nigerians via online platforms conducted by IgbereTV, and monitored by News Agency of Nigeria, Mrs Amaechi defeated three other nominees to emerge victorious.

Mrs Amaechi defeated Folorunsho Alakija, the Group Managing Director of The Rose of Sharon Group, Genevieve Nnaji, veteran Nollywood Actress, Amina Mohammed, Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations.

She emerged winner with 918,896 votes just as the other nominees secured the following votes: Genevieve Nnaji

507, 741 votes, Folorunsho Alakija,

87,855 votes, Amina Mohammed

70, 887.

Dame Judith Obiajulu Amaechi born 24 December 1970 is the wife of former Rivers State Governor and current Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Chibuike Amaechi.

She is the head of the Empowerment Support Initiative (ESI) which campaigns against HIV/AIDS, advocates the rights of the women and children, and promotes gender equity and Girl Child education.

Philanthropist, Obi Cubana was also voted Man of the Year 2021

The prestigious award, organised by IgbereTV, is endorsed by the African Union, African Film Institute. It recognises and honours the outstanding impact of leaders in both the public and private sectors in Nigeria.

The 2021 edition award presentation is scheduled to hold on November 2 at Sheraton Hotel and Towers Abuja.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h3mji6OvpVc

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D4ApGyzXoRA

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...