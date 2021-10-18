Former US Secretary Of State, Colin Powell Dies Of Covid-19

Former Secretary of State Colin Powell has died due to complications from COVID.

He was 84 years old.

His family released a statement on Facebook saying: ‘General Colin L. Powell, former U.S. Secretary of State and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, passed away this morning due to complications from Covid 19.

‘He was fully vaccinated. We want to thank the medical staff at Walter Reed National Medical Center for their caring treatment.

‘We have lost a remarkable and loving husband, father, grandfather and a great American.’

The four star general was the first black secretary of State.

He served under several Republican administrations – including for Ronald Reagan, George H. W. Bush and George W. Bush.

Also, from 1991-1993 he served as the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff for Bill Clinton after being appointed to the post by Bush Sr.

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10103527/Colin-Powell-84-dies-complications-COVID.html

