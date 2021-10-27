Four University Reading Partners Graduate Together In Flying Colours (Photos)

Four University students who were reading partners have been celebrated online after they graduated together from the university in flying colors.

One of the recent graduates identified on Twitter as Charles revisited an old tweet of his where he and his friends were reading for a test together.

He announced that the clique of four have now bagged degrees in Electronics Engineering from the university with Second Class honours (Upper).

In his earlier tweet from May 2021, Charles had shared a photo of him and his three friends reading together in their hostel room.

A group of young Nigerian men have shown that studying as a collective unit in school comes with its own academic reward.

One of the recent graduates identified on Twitter as @charles_nwune revisited an old tweet of his where he and his friends were reading for a test together.

He announced that the clique of four have now bagged degrees in Electronics Engineering from the university with Second Class honours (Upper).

In his earlier tweet from May 2021, Charles had shared a photo of him and his three friends reading together in their hostel room.

Fast-forward to 5 months later and they are now Engineering graduates. He quoted the old tweet with a recent picture shows four of them donned in their convocation gown after a successful university programme.

https://siggy.ng/four-university-reading-partners-graduate-together-in-flying-colors-photos/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...