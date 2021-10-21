The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has officially launched the use of body cameras for its personnel across the country.

The body cameras were unveiled on Thursday, at an event held in Abuja.

Speaking at the event, Boboye Oyeyemi, FRSC corps marshal, said the operation monitoring and control platform which was also unveiled alongside the body cameras will contribute significantly to improving the agency’s operations.

“This platform will embrace the ethical imperatives of eliminating misconducts both on the part of the operatives and motorists,” he said.

“It will considerably reduce the incentive to infringe on traffic laws and regulations due to perceived weak enforcement and likelihood of escaping arrest.

“It will assist to improve on road safety management generally with better personnel disposition, among others.”

https://www.thecable.ng/breaking-frsc-unveils-body-cameras-for-patrol-operations/amp

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...