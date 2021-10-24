Fulani Boys Caught Stealing Goats In Kwara State (Photos)

Some Fulani Boys were caught on Sunday 24th October, 2021 around Ijomu Oro, Kwara State stealing Goats in the area.

An indigene of the community with the name Comrade Aniyikaye Ibiwoye has taken to his Facebook account to report the situation.

“Fulani Guys were caught while stealing Goats at Ijomu Oro Just now. They confirmed that they have been doing this for a very long time within Oro Kingdom.” says Comrade Aniyikaye via his Facebook Account.

He further disclosed that the suspects have been taken to the nearest police station.

SOURCE

https://www.facebook.com/100011126822847/posts/1502442530136627/?app=fbl

