Following the successful completion of the big brother Naija ShineYaEyes Season 6, Africa biggest Smartphone brand TECNO will be hosting the housemates to an exclusive Party in Victoria Island, Lagos today.

The party is organize to celebrate the housemates and fans of the brand. I’ll be bringing you live pictures as it’s happening at the Venue.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...