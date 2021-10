Earlier today in one of the lodges in the environs of federal university Otuoke Bayelsa state, this venomous reptile known as the Gaboon Viper was killed. A student almost stepped on it before he was alerted and we killed it. Besides this is the hometown of Ex President Goodluck Jonathan.

