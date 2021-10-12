Governor Abdullahi Ganduje has sacked Taliban-friendly Muazu Magaji, chairman of the NNPC/AKK Gas pipeline project and gas industrialisation committee, for poor performance and insubordination.

A statement, signed by the Commissioner for Information, Muhammed Garba, disclosed this on Monday evening.

The governor accused Mr Magaji of not measuring “up with the challenging job, poor performance and insubordination.”

Mr Magaji became notorious for his Facebook post celebrating the Taliban’s overthrow of the Afghan government in August.

Mr Magaji, who was first sacked for celebrating the death of the late Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari, and later reappointed to the NNPC/AKK project, described unfolding developments in Afghanistan as a win-win.

He later deleted the post.

According to the statement, the Kano governor had hoped Mr Magaji, appointed in April 2020, would work “diligently to supervising the effective execution of the NNPC/AKK project.”

The Kano government accused Mr Magaji of failing to live up to expectations in carrying out the responsibility assigned to him, “to which the government had attached great premium.”

“His leadership of the committee, amongst which is to coordinate, in close partnership with the NNPC on timely implementation of the project, has not been forthcoming to achieve the desired objective,” added the statement.

Mr Ganduje directed the sacked NNPC/AKK chairman to hand over the committee’s affairs to the deputy chairman, Aminu Babba-Dan‘Agundi, the Sarkin Dawaki Babba.

(NAN)



https://gazettengr.com/ganduje-sacks-nnpc-project-director-weeks-after-praising-taliban/

