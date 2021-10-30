#NewsFlash: Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, former EFCC chairman and former Presidential candidate , Mallam Nuhu Ribadu and Chairman/CEO of the Nigerian in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, on Friday visited national leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, at the Lagos House in Abuja.
Gbajabiamila, Nuhu Ribadu, Abike Dabiri-Erewa Visit Tinubu In Abuja
