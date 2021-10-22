Gerard Pique is now the joint-top-scoring defender in Champions League history

Barcelona veteran Gerard Pique equalled a long-standing Champions League record by scoring the only goal in Wednesday’s 1-0 victory over Dynamo Kiev, volleying home Jordi Alba’s deep cross to secure Barca’s first points of their group-stage campaign.

In finding the net, Pique drew level with Real Madrid great Roberto Carlos as the joint-highest scoring defender in Champions League history. The 34-year-old centre-back scored his 16th goal in the competition as Barca beat Kiev, thus matching the tally amassed by the former Brazil left-back.

Source: https://www.espn.com/soccer/blog-the-toe-poke/story/4502727/pique-tops-list-of-champions-leagues-goal-scoring-defenders-dominated-by-barcelona-real-madrid

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...