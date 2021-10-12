Germany Defeat North Macedonia 4-0 Become First Nation To Qualify For World Cup

Following their 4-0 defeat over North Macedonia on Monday night, Germany are the very first European country to quality for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, Newspremises reports.

Germany reportedly secured the top spot in Group J with two games to spare.

A second half double by Timo Werner and one goal each from Kai Havertz and Jamal Musiala secured Germany’s fifth win in their fifth game under new coach Hansi Flick.They currently have 21 points, with Romania in second place on 13.

All group winners in European qualification, were said to have automatically secure a place at the tournament in Qatar.

‘From the result it was perfect. We got what we wanted, qualified as quickly as possible and we now have five wins in a row,’ Flick, who succeeded Joachim Low earlier this year, said.

‘Again the attitude was right. Compliments to the team. They did not ease off. The first half was a bit wild and we lacked a bit of precision. But we kept at it. We can be satisfied.’

