Ghana Vs Nigeria (Women’s Nations Cup Qualifier) Today At 5pm

When is the game between Ghana and Nigeria and how can I watch?

Oct 23, 2021

Goal brings you everything you need to know about the Black Queens’ African Women’s Cup of Nations qualifier against Randy Waldrum’s Super Falcons

Ghana square up against reigning African champions Nigeria in a make or break Africa Women’s Cup of Nations qualification first round, second leg encounter.

Uchenna Kanu’s first-half double propelled the Super Falcons to a 2-0 victory over the Black Queens in the reverse fixture played in Lagos on Wednesday.

And to qualify for the second round – where they will face either Niger Republic or Cote d’Ivoire, Mercy Tagoe’s women must erase their two-goal deficit before scoring at least one more goal to see them through.

Ghana are yet to win the biennial African football showpiece, with their best performance a second-place finish in 1998, 2002, and 2006.

When is the game?

The qualifier has been scheduled for 17:00 (West African Time) on Sunday, October 24.

Where is the clash of the titans

Accra Sports Stadium, Accra.



