Ghanaian Lady Who Gave MouthAction To Men At Night Club Apologizes To Her Parents

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kRzTO-RJ3lE

A lady who was seen in a video giving blowj*bs at a club has apologized to her parents after it went viral.

The Ghanaian lady was seen in the video giving patrons blowj*bs at a nightclub situated somewhere in Kasoa Ghana.

She has however now apologized to her parents over what played out at the nightclub. According to her, she never anticipated the video would go viral and had no ill intention of hurting their feelings.

The lady was heard saying;

“I’m very sorry mum and dad, I didn’t know this video will trend like that. Sorry everyone”



https://loadedpulse.com/lady-apologizes-to-her-parents-after-video-of-her-giving-blowjb-to-men-in-a-nightclub-went-viral-videos/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...