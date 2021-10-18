Ghanaian Pastor Caught Sleeping With A Married Woman On Church Altar (Photos)

A young Ghanaian Pastor has been caught red-handed sleeping with a married woman on his church altar.

In a viral video, which was recorded by passers-by, the Pastor was seen “swinging” behind the unclad lady who is believed to be his church member.

The people who caught them in the act, subjected them to severe beating while filming the whole encounter. The shamed-faced Ghanaian lovers asked for forgiveness and promised not to do that again.

The name of the church and location was however not revealed.

https://wondertvmedia.com/pastor-caught-sleeping-with-married-woman-on-church-altar/

