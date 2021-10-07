Ghanaian Teacher’s Method Of Welcoming Pupils To Class Causes Stir Online (Video)

Update from Siggy.ng

Fredrick Mensah, a class one teacher in Ghana, has gone viral on social media after a video surfaced online of his method in welcoming each student into his class each day, Siggy reports.

Mensah, a teacher at the Mankessim M/A “A” School in the Central Region of Ghana, added the tension-easing practice of ‘class entering greeter’ to his special way of welcoming his pupils to class.

This adorable video shows him and the students bonding in a heartwarming way before entering his class.

Mensah could be seen hugging, dancing, handshaking, waving, fist and leg bumping with his pupils before entering his class for lessons.

Mensah, who started teaching at the Mankessim M/A “A” School in 2016, told Nigerian Campus news platform Siggy.ng when contacted via instagram that ”teaching is my passion”.

In his words, “I have a passion for teaching even though I’m not a professional teacher. When my contract came to an end, the teachers in the school had a meeting with me and declared that they want me to stay and they will give me a token every month.”

The video captured one morning shows the children in great excitement when their turn comes up to greet him.

“I play with them during break time [I] posted a video with my kids playing ”ampe” during the break time”, he said.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0bdO78RDfQU

https://siggy.ng/teachers-method-of-welcoming-pupils-to-class-causes-reactions-online-video/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...