Ghanaian Woman Beheads Her Husband Over Cheating (Photo)

Men of the Ghanaian Police have arrested a 27-year-old woman, Rachel Tetteh for allegedly beheading her husband in Eastern Region, Ghana.

It was gathered that the incident happened at Tei Glover, a farming Community near Akyem Bosuso in the Fanteakwa South District on Sunday, October 3, 2021.

The headless body of her husband, Lartey Daniel, 35, has been deposited at the morgue for autopsy.

According to local media reports, a misunderstanding ensued between the couple over alleged cheating.

While the deceased was on his way to the farm, the suspect trailed and allegedly pushed him to the ground and took control of the cutlass to allegedly cut off his head.

The Public Relations Officer of the Eastern Regional Police Command, DSP Ebenezer Tetteh, who confirmed the incident to the media said the police upon receipt of information about the crime at about 7:30 am Sunday, October 3, 2021, dispatched investigators to the scene.

DSP Tetteh said police found the lifeless body of the deceased in ash trousers over a white T-shirt lying dead in a prone position in a pool of blood with a severed head along the footpath to the farm.

Police took inventories of the crime scene and examined the body.

The body was retrieved and deposited at Akyem Tafo Government Hospital Morgue pending autopsy.

The PPRO added that the police proceeded to arrest the suspect and recovered the cutlass she used to commit the heinous crime.



https://wondertvmedia.com/woman-allegedly-beheads-her-husband-over-alleged-cheating/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...