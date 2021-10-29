Gombe Government Bans Underaged, Migrating Herders Until January 2022

Gombe state government on Friday disclosed that has banned grazing by underage children and suspends the movement of migrating herder into or outside the state.

The government also directed that farmers in the state are to get their harvest done as quick as possible. According to the state government, this is to avoid farmer/herder clash in the state.

Addressing newsmen on Friday in Gombe, the state’s commissioner of information, Mr Julius Ishaya stated that the resolutions were passed during the state’s security council meeting which was held on Wednesday.

According to the commissioner, “the council directed that there shall be no farming and grazing activities from 6 pm to 6 am. Farmers are not allowed to burn their folders, that’s the remnant on their farms. This to ensure that when they are done with their harvest, the herders can go in and benefit from the remnant”.

Ishaya further disclosed that “the council also directed that migrating herder and their cattle are not allowed into and of cause out of Gombe state until after harvest which will last till the end of January 2022.

The government which had resuscitated the state’s Disputes Prevention and Settlement Committee (DPSC) and vowed to build on the prevailing peaceful coexistence among groups and communities in the state, stated that the suspension announced are with immediate effect.



SOURCE

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...