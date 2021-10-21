Gombe Governor Gets Surprise Birthday Treat At SEC Meeting

In what appears to be ‘not letting go’ the memories that heralded Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya’s 60th birthday anniversary, the Forum of Gombe State Commissioners earlier today delivered a suprise birthday package to him before the commencement of the State Executive Council meeting.

Items contained in the birthday’s package included a customised calligraphic birthday card, Cake, magic mugs and other utensils as well as roll up banner, T- shirt among others.

The governor equally received awards he bagged from some organisations, including Arewa Media as the best performing and most outstanding Governor and another to the Gombe State Government as the most innovative Government in the country.

In the same vein, an award by the Guild of Medical Directors of Nigeria to the Governor as Hero of year as well as an honorary award by the Mining Engineers were also presented to the Governor by his Deputy Dr. Manassah Daniel Jatau.

Earlier while presenting the suprise birthday package to the governor, the chairman of Forum of Commissioners in the State, who is also the Commissioner of Justice and Attorney General, Barrister Zubair Muhammad Umar, described the attainment of age of 60 as landmark and a special gift from Almighty Allah.

“Sir as you are aware, at the time you celebrated your birthday, Exco had not sat and after that we thought we should honour you and celebrate with you this 60 years on earth; as I said it is a blessing from Allah and it is one of the signs that as we are united as honourable Commissioners we shall go with you with one voice and it is this kind of unity that has now given birth to this celebration”.

He read the message thus:

“We join other well wishers to celebrate our amiable leader and phenomenal boss on this auspicious occasion of his 60th Birthday.

Your Excellency, Your sterling leadership and managerial acumen continue to define our growth and signpost our success in Gombe State.

You inspire and motivate us in so many ways with your refreshing ideas and wealth of wisdom.

You are indeed an amazing example of a good leader.

It is our prayer that Almighty Allah will continue to bless you with many more years filled with peace, joy and happiness”.

Responding, Governor Yahaya said even though he was not a birthday freak, the outpouring of love and solidarity as depicted by the suprise birthday package had made him feel great.

“Coming from the people that are living daily with me and are contributing to the success that we seem to be achieving over this time that we are together, I think it is worth appreciating”.

Governor Yahaya thanked the Almighty Allah for sparing his life to live this long and for keeping him strong and focused as he tries to deliver on his vision.

The governor equally thanked the Forum of Commissioners and the Government House Press crew for celebrating with him on his 60th birthday anniversary.

Members of the Government House Press crew equally presented a birthday card and a plaque in celebration of Governor Inuwa at 60. While making the presentation on behalf of the journalists, Mr. Shola Shittu of the Nation Newspaper, described the Governor as an achiever and distinguished leader with track records of performance.



Source: https://factualtimesng.com/gombe-commissioners-journalists-daze-governor-inuwa-with-birthday-gifts/

