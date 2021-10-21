Google Play blacklists LCredit Loan App

LCredit, one of Nigeria’s online loan without collateral app has been blacklisted by Google Play store, GISTMASTER gathered.

LCredit was removed by Play protect, the security system on playstore that scan apps hosted on google for malware and other malicious virus and fraudulent apps on it platform.



According to findings by GISTMASTER,users were warned from using LCredit app because it was trying to spy on phone contacts, recordings,Photos and other content on their devices.

Apart from LCredit, other loan companies that operates in Nigeria include Branch,Carbon,Sokoloan,Easymoni and others. Major complaints about the companies include sending threat messages to friends and family members of debtors on their platform.

