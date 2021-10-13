Gospel Singer, Gozie Okeke Performs In A Wheelchair As He Thanks His Fans

Update From NAIJA COVER . COM

Gospel Singer, Gozie Okeke is in recovery and he took to Instagram to update his followers while thanking them for their Prayers.

The Akanchawa singer has suffered a series of health problems in the past few years.

In 2018, he suffered a heart disease and went into a coma for days.

When he regained consciousness, he shared photos taken on his hospital bed and wrote: "Glorify the name of the Lord with me for saving my life from heart problem. Been in COMA for days and my Faithfull God gave me back a new life. Glory be to his holy name Amen."

Unfortunately, his health woes didn't end there. In February this year, he suffered a car accident. Thankfully, he survived.

Then, just last month, on Sept 27 precisely, he shared photos of himself on a hospital bed with both legs bandaged and begged his followers for prayers, though he didn’t state the nature of his ailment.

He has now released an update.

He shared a new photo of himself sitting in a wheelchair while performing at an event.

In the caption, he thanked his fans for their prayers and revealed he’s on the road to recovery.

See Photos Below:

