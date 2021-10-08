Gov Uzodinma Flags Off ‘Exercise Golden Dawn’ To Tackle IPOB

The Governor of Imo state, Hope Uzodinma flagged off ‘Golden Dawn’, a military exercise aimed at tackling ipob in the state.

“It is a well known fact that security of lives and properties are one of the obligations of the Government while it is an established understanding that security is everyone’s business. It is on the above premise that it becomes pertinent for everyone to join hands with the Government for a secured society where peace reigns.”

“This Excercise Golden Dawn which has the Imo State command at Orlu, would be operated across the South Eastern states to forestall breakdown of law and order while ensuring the safety of all especially with the festive seasons approaching.”

“It is no longer news that in recent time, the people of South East have been experiencing insurgency arising from numerous factors. However, with the corporation of everyone, the security agencies would arrest the situation and return normalcy in the land.”

“While flagging off the operation, His Excellency Governor Hope Uzodimma charged the security agencies to apply international best practice in observance to rules of engagement as they discharge their duties.”, a press release from the state government on Thursday read.

https://politicsnigeria.com/pics-gov-uzodinma-flags-off-exercise-golden-dawn-to-tackle-ugm-ipob/

