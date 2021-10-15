Governor Buni Reshuffles Cabinet, Creates New Ministry

Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni, has approved the creation of Ministry of Wealth Creation, Empowerment and Employment Generation.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Press Secretary Office of the Secretary to State Government, Shuaibu Abdullahi on Friday.

The statement noted that Gov. Buni has also approved a minor cabinet reshuffle with immediate effect where Hon. Abdullahi Bego, from the Ministry of Home Affairs, Information and Culture is now the Commissioner of the new Ministry of Wealth Creation, Empowerment and Employment Generation, while Hon. Mohammed Lamin, from the Ministry of Land and Solid Minerals has been deployed to the Ministry of Home Affairs, Information and Culture.

“Furthermore, His Excellency has also approved that, the responsibility for administration and management of land matters in the state including all issues relating to land allocation, title registration, use, researches, charting cadastral and planning and such other responsibilities as may be determined by the Governor has been transferred to to Yobe Geographic Information System, (YOGIS)”, the state added.

According to the statement, the functions of the Ministry of Land has therefore been subsumed into YOGIS, hence with this development, the Ministry of Land and Solid Minerals ceases to exist in Yobe State.

https://dailypost.ng/2021/10/15/gov-buni-reshuffles-cabinet-creates-new-ministry/

