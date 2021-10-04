Governor El-Rufai Demolishes Graceland Zaria, Kaduna (Photos)

For no reason El-Rufai decided to bring down people’s houses…

So 10-15 trucks of fully armed soldiers where gathered in a small area of Graceland Zaria Kaduna state to supervise the bringing down of homes that is largely full of retired FG staffs who have laboured for 30-35 years in sweat and many have not even been given up to 4% of their retirement benefits since they left service…

Yet, 2 trucks of same armed uniform men can NEVER be sent to the southern part of the State to protect lives!!!

Graceland is a place made up of 80% Christians of which most of them are retired civil servants.

Elrufai decided to bring down those houses with a very short notice period.

Abdulrasheed Abdullahi Elsa posted:

500+ people houses are being taken Down by Kaduna state Govt in Graceland, Sabon-Gari, Zaria.

The report coming from Graceland, Aviation Zaria is really disheartening. In fact, terrible!

Demolition of innocent people hard earned houses is ongoing at the time you’re reading this post.

Unfortunately, governor El-rufai care not to give a second thought on his senseless mission that will turn 200 thousands people homeless. Innalillahi �

May God make it easy to the affected victims, amin.



https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=3098401183766628&id=100007903305384

