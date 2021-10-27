Governor Ikpeazu Approves ₦150 Million Support To Abia Traders

Abia State Executive Council under the Chairmanship of Governor Okezie Ikpeazu has approved the sum of N150m (One Hundred and Fifty Million Naira) support to traders that have been relocated from Ariaria International Market and Ahia Ohuru Market both in Aba through Abia SME Bank, ABN TV reports.

The Exco also reviewed and approved further release of funds for the new Government House project in Umuahia to ensure realization as scheduled.

In addition, the Council also approved funding for fortifications, remodeling, and completion of work at the Mother & Child Specialist Hospital, Umuahia.

These were part of resolutions reached at the State Executive Council Meeting held at the Exco Chambers of Government House, Umuahia, on 26th October, 2021, a minute of meeting obtained by ABN TV reveals.

The meeting was also attended by the 27 newly appointed Commissioners in the State who were sworn in on Tuesday at Micheal Okpara auditorium in Umuahia by the Governor.

The resolutions are subject to approval of the state House of Assembly.



Source: https://abntv.com.ng/2021/10/ikpeazu-approves-n150m-support-to-abia-traders-release-of-more-funds-for-new-government-house/

