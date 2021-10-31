Governor Makinde’s Candidate, Arapaja Emerges As PDP Deputy National Chairman (South)

Former Oyo State Deputy Governor, Ambassador Taofeek Arapaja has been declared the Deputy National Chairman (South), of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP after winning with 2,004 votes to defeat his rival, former Governor of Osun State, Olagunsoye Oyinlola who garnered 705. In total, 3,511 voters were accredited and 165 votes voided.

He was declared winner of the poll by the chairman of the National Convention and Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri at about 4 am on Sunday, 31st of October 2021 at Eagles Square, Abuja

Arapaja, who belongs to the camp of Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, won his rival, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola, who was rumoured to have the backings of ex-president Olusegun Obasanjo and former military President, Ibrahim Babangida

It’s expected that the new PDP Deputy National Chairman, Ambassador Taofeek Arapaja resign his position as the Southwest Zonal Chairman of the party.



Source: https://oyoaffairs.net/governor-makindes-candidate-arapaja-emerges-as-pdp-deputy-national-chairman/

