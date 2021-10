Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike won Man of the Year at 2020 Sun Newspaper Awards, IgbereTV reports.

The award was received by Deputy Governor Dr. Mrs Ipalibo Harry Banigo on behalf of the Governor.

The ceremony was held on Saturday 16th October at Eko Hotel, Lagos and had top Government functionaries, Captains of Industry and dignitaries from across the country in attendance.



